Rabla s-ar putea suplimenta

Rogelio V. Solis/AP

This is a July 25, 2018 photograph of a Nissan LEAF automobile plugged into a electric vehicle charging station at a Whole Foods Market parking lot in Jackson, Miss. Charging stations like this one are becoming more common as grocers are offering free charging to electric vehicle owners who will be able to refuel for free while they shop for groceries or other items. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)