Șocant. O cunoscută cântăreață a dezvăluit că a fost „drogată, violată și ținută captivă”
Duffy, cântăreață galeză premiată cu Grammy, a dezvăluit că a fost „drogată, violată și ținută captivă timp de mai multe zile”, informează BBC.
Vedeta, în vârstă de 35 de ani, a publicat un mesaj pe rețeaua de socializare Instagram, în care a povestit că a avut nevoie de „mult timp” pentru a se recupera.
Cântăreața, care a avut, în 2008, un single pe primul loc în topurile din Marea Britanie, le-a scris celor peste 70.000 de urmăritori ai săi că „acesta este adevărul și credeți-mă vă rog că acum sunt bine și în siguranță”.
„Nici nu vă puteți imagina de câte ori m-am gândit să scriu aceste rânduri. Am fost violată, drogată și ținută captivă timp de mai multe zile”, a scris Duffy pe Instagram.
Postarea cântăreței se regăsește aici: https://www.instagram.com/p/B8_95uYhFMQ/
Cântăreața galeză a câștigat trei premii Brit și un Grammy după succesul albumului de debut „Rockferry”.
„Nu pot explica. Mulți dintre voi se întreabă ce s-a întâmplat cu mine, unde am dispărut și de ce. Un jurnalist m-a contactat, a dat de mine și i-am spus totul vara trecută. A fost bun cu mine și m-am simțit atât de bine să pot vorbi în sfârșit despre asta”, a mai adăugat vedeta în postare.
Duffy, al cărei nume real este Aimee Anne Duffy, a urcat pe primul loc în topurile muzicale din 12 țări cu „Mercy”, acesta fiind al treilea cel mai bine vândut single din Marea Britanie în 2008, cu peste 500.000 de exemplare vândute.
Cântăreața s-a bucurat apoi de un succes uriaș cu albumul de debut „Rockferry”, acesta devenind cel mai bine vândut material discografic din Marea Britanie în acel an.
(sursa: Mediafax)
You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.
