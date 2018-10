Tenis: Tecău şi Rojer, în sferturile de finală ale probei de dublu la Basel (ATP)

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 20: (R-L) Jean-Julien Rojer of Netherlands and Horia Tecau of Romania celebrate following their victory during the men's doubles match against Pierre Hugues Herbert of France and Nicolas Mahut of France on day six of the Barclays ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena on November 20, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)