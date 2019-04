Armata rusă supraveghează în permanenţă distrugătorul american USS Ross, aflat în Marea Neagră

SN Kevin T. Murray/U.S. Navy

070711-N-8923M-037 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 11, 2007) - Guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) sails alongside Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a replenishment at sea. Truman is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Composite Training Unit Exercise in preparation for deployment to the Persian Gulf. U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Kevin T. Murray Jr. (RELEASED)