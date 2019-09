Dublura Millei Jovovich, care și-a pierdut o mână în urma unei cascadorii pe platoul de filmat, a dat în judecată producătorii filmului Resident Evil

One more surgery down (about 20 million still to go ) Got another Frankenstein's monster scar stretching from my middle collarbone, over my shoulder and down my scapula at the back. They had to break my my collarbone to twist it forward to it's normal position & break the shoulder blade to reposition it away from my broken ribs & back into its more normal position too. I'm not really that fat or spotty hahaha..it's just bruising & swelling Thanks to Dr. Simon Lambert, the best complex shoulder specialist you can find!

A post shared by Olivia Jackson (@oliviathebandit) on Jul 7, 2017 at 9:18am PDT