Justiţia canadiană îl eliberează defintiv pe Omar Khadr, condamnat pentru crime de război

HO/REUTERS

Undated family photo of Omar Khadr, who is being detained by U.S. forces at Guantanamo Bay. The military judge presiding at Khadr's war crimes tribunal dismissed all the charges against the young Canadian on June 4, 2007. The judge said he did not have jurisdiction to try Khadr under a new 2006 law authorizing tribunals at Guantanamo for foreign terrorism suspects. Khadr did not meet the exact definition of those eligible for trial, as written in the law. REUTERS/Handout/Files. EDITORIAL USE