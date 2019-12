La război cu adevărul. Americanii au fost mințiți cu Afganistanul

SSgt. Adam Mancini/B Co. 1/4 IN

U.S. Army Spcs. Spositi and Bugher, both from U.S. Army Europe?s Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, fire a 120 mm illumination round in celebration of Afghan New Years at Forward Operating Base Baylough in the Zabul province of Afghanistan March 19, 2009. (DoD photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Mancini, U.S. Army/Released)