Liderul sud-coreean, la Phenian

AP

In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House through Yonhap News Agency, South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks about a fire during a meeting at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. A fire swept through a hospital for the elderly in southeastern South Korea on Friday, killing more than 30 people and injuring dozens in one of the country's deadliest fires in recent years. (South Korea Presidential Blue House/Yonhap via AP)