Nou guvern, învestit la Chișinău

Vadim Ghirda/AP

Socialist Party presidential candidate Igor Dodon leaves after a press briefing in Chisinau, Moldova, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Dodon, the pro-Moscow candidate for president, has 54.53 percent of the vote in Moldova's election Sunday and said he was headed to victory, with just under 98 percent of the vote counted. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)