Președintele Erdogan a pierdut și capitala

epa05910720 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan casts his vote at a polling station for a referendum on the constitutional reform in Istanbul, Turkey, 16 April 2017. The proposed reform, passed by Turkish parliament on 21 January, would change the country's parliamentarian system of governance into a presidential one, which the opposition denounced as giving more power to Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU