Prima slujbă susţinută la Notre-Dame de Paris după incendiul devastator de acum două luni

Louise MERESSE

©PHOTOPQR/LE PARISIEN/Louise MERESSE ; PARIS 10/06/2019 Parvis de Notre Dame Paris, France, june 10th 2019 - A mass will take place in Notre Dame, a few weeks after a huge fire, people would have to wear helmets (MaxPPP TagID: maxnewsspecial336070.jpg) [Photo via MaxPPP]