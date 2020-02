Război imaginar: SUA simulează un răspuns nuclear la un atac ipotetic al Rusiei

Cpl. Eric Tso/III Marine Expeditionary Force

U.S Marines with Weapons Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, disembark an MV-22 Osprey during a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel mission alongside Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268, Marine Aircraft Group 24, as part as exercise Bougainville II at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Oct. 23, 2019. Bougainville II is the second phase of pre-deployment exercise conducted by the battalion to enhance unit comradery and combat readiness. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Tso)