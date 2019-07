Rusia: SUA jefuiesc masiv petrolul din Siria

Staff Sgt. Timothy Koster/Combined Joint Task Force - Oper

A U.S. Soldier uses binoculars to make visual contact with Turkish military forces during their independent, coordinated patrols outside Manbij, Syria, July 16, 2018. The U.S. and Turkey conduct these patrols on opposite sides of the demarcation line to ensure continued peace and stability in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy R. Koster)