Un grup de cetățeni români a fost repatriat din Siria

NIKOLAS GIAKOUMIDIS/EPA

epa05055394 Migrants and refugees cross the Greek borders in Idomeni village, northern Greece, heading to FYROM, 05 December 2015. Macedonian authorities allow only migrants from war-torn countries and heading for rich EU states to cross the country while citizens of other states regarded as economic migrants are blocked by a fence built by Macedonia along this section of the border. EPA/NIKOLAS GIAKOUMIDIS