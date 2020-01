US Army, afară din Irak: Parlamentul de la Bagdad cere oficial guvernului retragerea trupelor străine

Pfc. Patrick King/2nd Marine Division

U.S. Marines with 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division conduct a hike on Camp Wilson, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Nov. 2, 2019. The regiment is participating as the adversary force in the execution of the MAGTF Warfighting Exercise (MWX) 1-20. MWX is the largest unscripted, force-on-force, exercise conducted by the 2nd Marine Division in several decades. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Patrick King)