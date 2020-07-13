x close
Doliu în lumea filmului. Kelly Preston, soția lui John Travolta, a fost răpusă de cancer

13 Iul 2020 - 09:51
Kelly Preston, John Travolta 07/10/07

Kelly Preston, soția lui John Travolta, a murit la 57 de ani, după o luptă de doi ani cu cancerul de sân.

"În dimineața zilei de 12 iulie 2020, Kelly Preston, soție și mamă adorată, a murit în urma unei lupte de doi ani cu cancerul de sân", a declarat reprezentantul familiei pentru PEOPLE.

"Alegând să-și păstreze lupta privată, ea a fost supusă unui tratament medical de ceva timp, susținută de cei mai apropiați prieteni și familie", a adăugat reprezentantul.

John Travolta a confirmat decesul soției pe contul lui de Instagram.

Kelly Preston și John Travolta s-au căsătorit din 1991. Cei doi au avut doi copii, Ella (20 de ani) și Benjamin (9 ani). În 2009 au suferit o pierdere uriașă când fiul lor Jett a murit la doar 16 ani. 

 

Vezi această postare pe Instagram

It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT

O postare distribuită de John Travolta (@johntravolta) pe

