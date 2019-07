România va achiziţiona tancuri Leopard. Radu Tudor: „E o veste foarte bună şi o confirmare”

Markus Rauchenberger/TSC Grafenwoehr

A German Army Leopard II tank, assigned to 104th Panzer Battalion, moves through the Joint Multinational Readiness Center during Saber Junction 2012 in Hohenfels, Germany, Oct. 25. The U.S. Army Europe's exercise Saber Junction trains U.S. personnel and 1800 multinational partners from 18 nations ensuring multinational interoperability and an agile, ready coalition force. (U.S. Army Europe photo by Visual Information Specialist Markus Rauchenberger/released)