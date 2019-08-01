Program Untold 2019. A treia zi de festival
Cea de-a cincea ediţie a festivalului Untold a debutat joi, 1 august. Untold, cel mai mare festival de muzică electronică din Europa, se desfăşoară, ca în fiecare an, pe Cluj Arena.
Program Untold, 3 august
Main Stage
17:00 – Pascal Junior
18:00 – Manual Riva
19:00 – The Avener
21:00 – Oscar and The Wolf
22:30 – Bastille
23:45 – Danny Avila X Flying Steps
01:10 – Don Diablo
02:45 – Fedde Le Grand
Galaxy
21:00 – Artbat
00:30 – Paul Kalkbrenner live
02:30 – Tale of Us
05:30 – Mathame
Alchemy
17:00 – DWLS
18:30 – DJ Wicked
19:30 – Shahmen
20:45 – Spike
22:00 – Deliric X Silent Strike with Muse Orchestra
23:00 – Congo Natty DJ Set
00:30 – Rusko
02:00 – Sub Focus B2B Wilkinson
Daydreaming
14:00 – Vasiu
16:00 – DJ Kool
18:30 – Black Motion Live
20:30 – Lee Burridge
23:30 – Bedouin
02:30 – Guy Gerber
05:30 – Marwan
Fortune
21:00 – Miss Monique
22:30 – Ilan Bluestone
23:30 – David Gravell
00:30 – ATB
01:45 – Andrew Rayel
03:00 – Richard Durand
04:00 – Ram & Darren Porter
05:00 – Suncatcher & Exolight
Forest
18:00 – Nopame
19:30 – Soundopamine
21:00 – Mihail
22:30 – Alexandrina
00:00 – Sevdaliza
Time
14:00 – Victhor
16:00 – Mano
18:00 – Dobrikan & AFGO
20:00 – The Model
21:30 – Facundo Mohrr
23:00 – Adrian Eftimie & Optick
01:00 – Markus Homm B2B Mihai Popoviciu
03:00 – Sandrino
05:00 – Sllash & Doppe
06:30 – Rosario Internullo
Earth Spirit
18:00 – Andy Benz
19:00 – Fire Polyrhythm
20:00 – O Solar Storm
21:00 – Philippe Dib’s Wild Power
23:00 – Radia
00:00 – Indios Beta’s Volcano
02:00 – DJ Session