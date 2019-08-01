x close
Program Untold 2019. A treia zi de festival

01 Aug 2019 - 15:11
Citește și:

Cea de-a cincea ediţie a festivalului Untold a debutat joi, 1 august. Untold, cel mai mare festival de muzică electronică din Europa, se desfăşoară, ca în fiecare an, pe Cluj Arena.

Program Untold, 3 august

Main Stage

17:00 – Pascal Junior

18:00 – Manual Riva

19:00 – The Avener

21:00 – Oscar and The Wolf

22:30 – Bastille

23:45 – Danny Avila X Flying Steps

01:10 – Don Diablo

02:45 – Fedde Le Grand

Galaxy

21:00 – Artbat

00:30 – Paul Kalkbrenner live

02:30 – Tale of Us

05:30 – Mathame

Alchemy

17:00 – DWLS

18:30 – DJ Wicked

19:30 – Shahmen

20:45 – Spike

22:00 – Deliric X Silent Strike with Muse Orchestra

23:00 – Congo Natty DJ Set

00:30 – Rusko

02:00 – Sub Focus B2B Wilkinson

Daydreaming

14:00 – Vasiu

16:00 – DJ Kool

18:30 – Black Motion Live

20:30 – Lee Burridge

23:30 – Bedouin

02:30 – Guy Gerber

05:30 – Marwan

Fortune

21:00 – Miss Monique

22:30 – Ilan Bluestone

23:30 – David Gravell

00:30 – ATB

01:45 – Andrew Rayel

03:00 – Richard Durand

04:00 – Ram & Darren Porter

05:00 – Suncatcher & Exolight

Forest

18:00 – Nopame

19:30 – Soundopamine

21:00 – Mihail

22:30 – Alexandrina

00:00 – Sevdaliza

Time

14:00 – Victhor

16:00 – Mano

18:00 – Dobrikan & AFGO

20:00 – The Model

21:30 – Facundo Mohrr

23:00 – Adrian Eftimie & Optick

01:00 – Markus Homm B2B Mihai Popoviciu

03:00 – Sandrino

05:00 – Sllash & Doppe

06:30 – Rosario Internullo

Earth Spirit

18:00 – Andy Benz

19:00 – Fire Polyrhythm

20:00 – O Solar Storm

21:00 – Philippe Dib’s Wild Power

23:00 – Radia

00:00 – Indios Beta’s Volcano

02:00 – DJ Session

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Citeşte mai multe despre:   program,   Untold,   2019,   3 august,   a treia zi
