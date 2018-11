Fructul care poate fi folosit și în dulciuri și pe post de carne

jackfruit carnitas tacos | corn tortillas, jalapeno, red pepper, cilantro, lime . . . in honor of #tacotuesday i remade my favorite vegan tacos! the filling is a smoky, spicy jackfruit “carnitas,” made by marinating green jackfruit and then simmering until tender/pulling apart into shreds. recipe is below (will be posting a more detailed blog post soon!) . . Jackfruit Carnitas Tacos * 1 tbsp maple syrup * 2 tbsp tamari * 1 tsp liquid smoke * 1/2 tsp smoked paprika * 1/2 tsp ground coriander * 1/2 tsp cumin * 1/2 tsp chili powder * 1/4 tsp white pepper (or black) * 1 can green jackfruit in water, drained and thoroughly rinsed, with center core parts chopped * 1 tbsp water or olive oil * one small onion, finely chopped * 2 cloves garlic, minced * 1-2 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, chopped * 1/4 cup orange juice * vegetable stock In a bowl or freezer bag, combine first eight ingredients and mix well. Add in jackfruit pieces and marinate for at least two hours or overnight for best flavor. Next, heat oil (or water) in a pan and saute onion and garlic, cooking until fragrant and softened, about 5 minutes. Add jackfruit with the marinade and orange juice, and enough vegetable stock to barely cover. Simmer for 15-20 minutes. Break up jackfruit using a fork or potato masher, reduce heat, and continue to cook on low for another 15 minutes until most liquid is evaporated. (Optional last step: place jackfruit on a baking tray and bake at 400F for a few minutes until crispy and charred.) Serve warm on tortillas with toppings: cilantro, lime juice, red onion, sliced jalapeño peppers, cashew crema, fresh salsa, etc.

